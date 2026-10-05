Greece sees economy growing by 2.3% in 2027 draft budget, fiscal council says

Greece's ​economy is seen growing by 2.3% next ‌year, outperforming Europe's major economies, thanks to higher investment and robust consumer spending, according to ‌the draft budget cited by ‌the Greek fiscal council on Monday.

The government will publish the draft budget later in ⁠the day. • ​Public ⁠debt seen at 128.8% of GDP in ⁠2027 from 136.8% this year

• Draft budget ​projects a primary surplus of 3.3% ⁠of GDP next year from 3.6% this year • ⁠2027 draft budget includes €2.2 billion worth of ⁠measures, including ⁠tax breaks, wage hikes for pensioners and employees