Between 90 and 100 people killed in Hathras stampede: Aligarh Commissioner Chaitra V.
PTI | Hathras | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Between 90 and 100 people killed in Hathras stampede: Aligarh Commissioner Chaitra V.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Juneteenth Celebration: Two Dead, Six Wounded in Texas Park Shooting
The Unyielding Quest: Ocean Exploration One Year After Titan Tragedy
Tragedy in Kuwait: Indian Worker Cremated After Fatal Fire
Tragedy Strikes as Goods Train Collides with Passenger Train in West Bengal
Freedom Behind Bars: Inmates Find Liberation in Greek Tragedy