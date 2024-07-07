India thrash Zimbabwe by 100 runs in second T20I in Harare to level five-match series 1-1.
PTI | Harare | Updated: 07-07-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 19:47 IST
India thrash Zimbabwe by 100 runs in second T20I in Harare to level five-match series 1-1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli: The Modern Cricket Maestro
West Indies beat USA by nine wickets in Super 8 Group 2 match of T20 World Cup.
Riteish Deshmukh Stars in Riveting New Series 'Pill'
"Great place to play cricket here": Roston Chase on Kensington Oval following WI-USA clash in T20 WC
BMW Unveils Eighth Generation 5 Series Long Wheelbase in India