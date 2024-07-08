Stronger ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people: PM Modi after landing in Moscow.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:13 IST
Stronger ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people: PM Modi after landing in Moscow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jaishankar's UAE Visit: Strengthening Ties through Culture and Diplomacy
Jaishankar Strengthens India-UAE Ties with Strategic Talks, Yoga and Cultural Diplomacy
Modi's Potential Moscow Visit: Strengthening India-Russia Ties
UNGA President honours India's Hansa Mehta on International Day for Women in Diplomacy
World Leaders Convene: Global Diplomacy in Motion