Swiss President Guy Parmelin accorded grand ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan as three-day India State visit begins

Swiss President Guy Parmelin arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a three-day State visit. Welcomed at Rashtrapati Bhavan with a Guard of Honour by President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi, he will hold bilateral talks to boost trade, technology, and economic ties during the India-EFTA summit.

ANI | Updated: 05-10-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 10:06 IST
Swiss President Guy Parmelin accorded grand ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan as three-day India State visit begins
Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin receives a ceremonial Guard of Honour during his ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin received a grand ceremonial welcome in the national capital on Monday, marking the commencement of his three-day State visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As part of the welcome, the Swiss leader received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi in attendance. Having arrived in India on Monday, the high-profile visit is scheduled to run from October 5 through October 7, with the diplomatic engagement centred on bolstering bilateral ties spanning commerce, investment, scientific advancement, technological innovation and workforce mobility.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), President Parmelin travels alongside an influential delegation featuring senior officials and business leaders. This itinerary marks his inaugural State visit to the South Asian nation, as well as his second arrival in the country over the course of the year, following a previous stay in February 2026 to attend the AI Impact Summit hosted in New Delhi. Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi and President Parmelin will meet to review progress in bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas, including trade and investment, science, technology and innovation, mobility, culture and people-to-people contact. Additionally, both leaders will exchange views on regional and global developments, including cooperation in multilateral fora.

The MEA said, “On October 5, Prime Minister Modi and President Parmelin will hold bilateral discussions to review progress in bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas including trade and investment, science, technology and innovation, mobility, culture and people-to-people contact. They will also exchange views on regional and global developments including cooperation in multilateral fora.” Building upon these engagements throughout the course of his visit, President Parmelin will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host an official banquet in his honour. Furthermore, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will call on the Swiss President.

The diplomatic mission carries heightened prominence given that President Parmelin will participate in the second India-EFTA Prosperity Summit on October 7. The event will mark the first anniversary of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) coming into force. In connection with this milestone, the MEA highlighted Switzerland's importance as an economic partner, stating that among the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, Switzerland is India's largest trade and investment partner. The ministry also underlined the longstanding ties between the two countries and the importance of regular high-level exchanges in taking the relationship forward.

“India and Switzerland share longstanding friendly relations. This visit will further strengthen bilateral relations, building upon the regular high-level exchanges and deepen cooperation in new areas of mutual interest,” the MEA said. This diplomatic undertaking unfolds against the backdrop of sustained high-level engagement between India and Switzerland. Historical records indicate that the last State visit of the President of India to Switzerland took place in 2019, while Prime Minister Modi paid official visits to Switzerland in 2016 and 2018. (ANI)

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