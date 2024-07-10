We both strongly condemn terrorism. We agree that it is not acceptable in any form: PM Modi at joint press statement with Austrian Chancellor.
PTI | Vienna | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:08 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
