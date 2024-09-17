Rahul 'baba' can speak lies in any language, says Amit Shah at first poll rally in Haryana.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul 'baba' can speak lies in any language, says Amit Shah at first poll rally in Haryana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan President: China's Annexation Move Aims for Global Hegemony, Not Territorial Integrity
Tunisian Election Integrity Under Fire Amid Disqualification Dispute
Rahul Gandhi Promises Restoration of J&K Statehood, Kicks Off Election Campaign
Trump Escalates Rhetoric on Election Integrity, Threatens Prosecution for 'Cheating'
Rahul Gandhi Challenges Election Integrity Amid BJP's Setback