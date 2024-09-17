Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tenders resignation to LG Saxena.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:53 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
