Cabinet nod to Rs 79,156-crore programme for upliftment of tribal-dominated villages.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:21 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
