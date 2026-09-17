Riding the Waves: India's Surfing Olympic Dream

India's head surfing coach, Samai Reboul, sees the upcoming Asian Games in Japan as a crucial milestone in developing India's surfing future. The Games will debut surfing with Olympic quota places for LA 2028. India fields two men and two women aiming for growth and international success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 21:09 IST
Riding the Waves: India's Surfing Olympic Dream

India's foray into competitive surfing takes a significant leap with the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. For the first time, surfing makes its debut at this prestigious event, offering a platform for India to field its athletes under the guidance of head coach Samai Reboul.

Reboul emphasizes the importance of these Games, considering them an essential step toward India's long-term surfing ambitions, particularly eyeing the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. The aim is to create sustainable pathways for young Indian surfers to develop and succeed on the international stage.

The country expects rigorous competition from renowned surfing nations such as Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines. However, Reboul remains dedicated to gaining international exposure and building momentum towards success in 2028 and beyond.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
4
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Three-Hour Workshop, New Perspectives: Teachers Explore AI for Learning

Beyond Harvest: Trust Gap Behind Indonesia’s Banana Supply Chains

China’s Beef Emissions Are Moving West, and Farm Size Isn’t the Whole Story

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026