Riding the Waves: India's Surfing Olympic Dream

India's foray into competitive surfing takes a significant leap with the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. For the first time, surfing makes its debut at this prestigious event, offering a platform for India to field its athletes under the guidance of head coach Samai Reboul.

Reboul emphasizes the importance of these Games, considering them an essential step toward India's long-term surfing ambitions, particularly eyeing the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. The aim is to create sustainable pathways for young Indian surfers to develop and succeed on the international stage.

The country expects rigorous competition from renowned surfing nations such as Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines. However, Reboul remains dedicated to gaining international exposure and building momentum towards success in 2028 and beyond.