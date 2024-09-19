Our agitation, 'cease work' will continue: Junior doctors after second round of talks with Bengal govt.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 00:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Our agitation, 'cease work' will continue: Junior doctors after second round of talks with Bengal govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Junior Doctors' Ceasework Shakes West Bengal's Healthcare System
AIIMS-Delhi: A Beacon of Excellence in Indian Healthcare
BJP Leader Urges India to Support Bangladeshi Hindus Amid Political Unrest
Second Presidential Health Compact Signed to Strengthen SA's Healthcare System
National Exit Test for Ayush: A New Milestone in Healthcare Education