Ex-minister Anurag Thakur to chair parliamentary panel on Coal, Mines and Steel, committee on Education to be led by Congress' Digvijay Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Ex-minister Anurag Thakur to chair parliamentary panel on Coal, Mines and Steel, committee on Education to be led by Congress' Digvijay Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UAE Students Triumph in Gulf AI Hackathon for Public Education
NCPCR Challenges Legitimacy of Madrassa Education
JSW Steel Reports Marginal Increase in August Crude Steel Output
Domestic Steel Consumption Set for Robust 9-10% Growth: ICRA
High-Stakes Negotiations: Nippon Steel's Bid for U.S. Steel Faces Political and National Security Challenges