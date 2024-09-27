Cong govts used to run on 'cut, commission, corruption': Amit Shah at Haryana rally.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong govts used to run on 'cut, commission, corruption': Amit Shah at Haryana rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dollar Soars to Four-Week High Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations
Markets Anticipate ECB Rate Cut Amid Inflation Concerns
Navigating Potential Fed Rate Cuts: Historical Insights and Market Implications
Health Crisis at Cutbona Jetty: Rising Dengue and Cholera Cases
IYDF and Maa Parbati INFO Empower Underprivileged Children in Cuttack