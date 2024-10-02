We urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue, diplomacy: India on situation in West Asia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:21 IST
- Country:
- India
We urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue, diplomacy: India on situation in West Asia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- West Asia
- tensions
- diplomacy
- dialogue
- peace
- resolution
- stability
- official statement
- calm
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supporting Democracy in Bangladesh: Verma Stresses Peaceful Transition
We are talking to both Meitei and Kuki communities for lasting peace in Manipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Government Initiates Peace Talks and Border Fencing in Manipur
Government Strives for Peace in Manipur and Election Reforms
Government Initiates Measures for Lasting Peace in Manipur