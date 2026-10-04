OPEC+ agrees to keep November oil output targets steady

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 17:39 IST
OPEC+ agrees to keep November oil output targets steady

OPEC+ agreed to keep oil production targets steady for November at a meeting on Sunday, the producer group said, in ‌line with expectations that further output policy adjustments are unlikely until next year. Seven core members of the group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia made the decision for November in a brief online meeting on Sunday. The core members are Saudi ‌Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Oman.

Gulf OPEC+ producers have been pumping well below output targets in the face of continuing ‌export disruptions from the US-Israeli war on Iran, with exports fluctuating at 60% to 80% of normal levels in recent months. "The OPEC+ group of seven kept their production ceilings unchanged, in line with market expectations. That said, despite rising flows through the Strait of Hormuz, their output levels remain well below quota," said UBS ⁠analyst Giovanni ​Staunovo.

"Consequently, the oil market remains ⁠tight." Oil prices had dropped on Friday after European leaders agreed to US President Donald Trump's request to release diesel reserves. Even so, Brent crude remains above $100 a barrel, ⁠up from about $73 before the Iran war started in late February.

OUTPUT HIKES HAVE BEEN LARGELY ON PAPER THIS YEAR The Iran war has also delayed ​the group's output capacity review — crucial to determine members’ 2027 output quotas — because it has thrown estimates of future production potential into ⁠uncertainty, industry sources told Reuters last week.

OPEC+ has been raising output targets for much of 2026 after years of production cuts, but most of the increases ⁠stayed ​on paper because of the Middle East conflict. The seven core OPEC+ members pumped 25 million barrels per day in August, up 630,000 bpd from July, yet still roughly 5 million bpd below prewar levels in February, OPEC data shows.

The seven hold their next ⁠meeting on November 1. OPEC+ still has about 2 million bpd of output cuts in place covering most members. It needs the ⁠result of the capacity review to ⁠decide how to distribute increases and any changes to output are unlikely before 2027, sources have said.

A separate OPEC+ ministerial group called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), which does not decide policy, also met ‌on Sunday to ‌review the market.

TRENDING

1
Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan
2
Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Global
3
Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers say

Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers...

Global
4
Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Schools, Stronger Economy: Saudi Arabia Eyes a Major Growth Dividend From Education

Beyond Speed: Peru’s AI Experiment Shows Why Teacher Skills Matter More Than Technology Access

World Bank’s Billion-Person Digital Push Puts Affordable Internet and AI at Center Stage

Africa, Asia and the Americas Face Intensifying Drought Under High-Emission Futures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026