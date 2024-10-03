Caste-based discrimination in jails: SC says selection of sweepers from particular caste is entirely opposed to substantive equality.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Caste-based discrimination in jails: SC says selection of sweepers from particular caste is entirely opposed to substantive equality.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- caste
- discrimination
- prisons
- Supreme Court
- equality
- justice
- India
- inequality
- reform
- rights
Advertisement
ALSO READ
President Murmu Inaugurates 8th India Water Week, Highlights Water Conservation
India's Energy Demand Set to Surge: Key Insights from the 52nd Gastech Conference
India and US Strengthen Energy Cooperation at Houston's GasTech 2024
Trump to Meet Indian PM Modi During US Visit Next Week
Junior Doctors Intensify Protests: Demand Justice for Colleague and Overhaul of Health System