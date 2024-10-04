Indian economy undergoing transformational change to sustain high growth: PM Modi at Kautilya Economic Conclave.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian economy undergoing transformational change to sustain high growth: PM Modi at Kautilya Economic Conclave.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BharatRohan Welcomes New Board of Directors to Drive Innovation in Sustainable Agriculture
Entertainment Updates: Key Appointments, Transformations, and Innovations
CM RISE Vinoba School Lauded for Innovation, Competes for World’s Best School Prize
IndiaAI Innovation Challenge: Up to INR 1 Crore in Funding for AI Solutions to Transform Key Sectors
Karnataka-US Trade Talks: Emphasis on Innovation, Skill Development, and New Consulate in Bengaluru