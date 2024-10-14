Wholesale price inflation rises to 1.84 pc in September against 1.31 pc in August: Govt data.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:13 IST
Wholesale price inflation rises to 1.84 pc in September against 1.31 pc in August: Govt data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GST Data Restored Temporarily for Industry Convenience
Russian Defence Downs 125 Ukrainian Drones Amid Increased Hostilities
Lulu Group to Boost Andhra Pradesh Economy with Hypermarkets, Shopping Mall, and Logistic Centres
Pope Francis: Increased Financial Compensation for Abuse Victims
Investors Eye Crucial U.S. Job Data Amid Soft Landing Hopes