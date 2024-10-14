Firecracker ban imposed in Delhi to combat air pollution, will continue till Jan 1, 2025: Environment minister Gopal Rai.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Firecracker ban imposed in Delhi to combat air pollution, will continue till Jan 1, 2025: Environment minister Gopal Rai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Environmental Awareness Drive Stopped Amid Police Intervention in Delhi
Governor Parnaik Champions Clean Environment in Arunachal Pradesh on Swachh Bharat Diwas
Biden Signs Law Easing Environmental Reviews for Chip Facilities
Semiconductor Streamline: New Legislation Cuts Environmental Reviews
Drifting Cargo: The Rising Environmental Peril of Lost Shipping Containers