Kolkata rape-murder case: SC peruses status report of CBI on progress in probe so far.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Kolkata rape-murder case: SC peruses status report of CBI on progress in probe so far.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolkata
- rape-murder
- SC
- CBI
- investigation
- case
- review
- progress
- transparency
- justice
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Nab Two Sharpshooters in Extortion Case at Nangloi Sweets Shop
Court Acquits 10 in Muzaffarnagar Communal Riots Case
Delhi High Court to Hear Plea over Detention in Cop's Road Rage Death Case
SC issues notice to Kerala govt on Malayalam actor Siddique's plea challenging Kerala HC order denying him anticipatory bail in rape case.
Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to Malayalam Actor Siddique in Rape Case