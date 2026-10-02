​South Korean ​President Lee ‌Jae Myung said ​on Friday Seoul would take ‌additional measures if Ukraine continued to deny the existence of an ‌agreement related to the repatriation of ‌North Korean prisoners of war, and called on Kyiv to acknowledge ⁠the ​agreement ⁠and apologise.

In a post on X, ⁠Lee also expressed grave regret ​over Ukraine's response, accusing Kyiv of ⁠undermining South Korea's head of state and ⁠warning ​that remarks about an imminent military clash between North ⁠and South Korea amounted to invoking ⁠the ⁠risk of war on the Korean Peninsula.