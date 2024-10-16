We meet at a difficult time in world affairs; two major conflicts underway, each with global repercussions: EAM S Jaishankar at SCO meet.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:05 IST
We meet at a difficult time in world affairs; two major conflicts underway, each with global repercussions: EAM S Jaishankar at SCO meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Border Tensions Continue to Strain India-China Relations: EAM Jaishankar Speaks Out
India Facilitates Dialogue in Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Says EAM Jaishankar
Jaishankar to Attend SCO Meeting in Pakistan
Tensions Rise Ahead of SCO Meeting as PTI Protests Loom
OECD Halts Anti-Bribery Mission to Hungary: A Strain in International Relations