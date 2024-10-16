Congratulations to Omar Abdullah on taking oath as CM of Jammu and Kashmir, wishing him very best in his efforts to serve people: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Congratulations to Omar Abdullah on taking oath as CM of Jammu and Kashmir, wishing him very best in his efforts to serve people: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan's Leadership Transition: Kishida Steps Down, Ishiba Set to Take Helm
Mayawati Urges Voters to Ensure Right Leadership in J&K
Rohit Sharma's Aggressive Leadership Breaks Records in Historic Test Match
Zelenskyy's Strategic Maneuvering: Navigating U.S. Politics and Seeking Support
Congress Vows to Eradicate BJP's Atrocities, Promises Secular Governance in Jammu East