Mumbai Police arrests a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats to 3 flights: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:49 IST
Mumbai Police arrests a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats to 3 flights: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Junior doctors in West Bengal resume total 'cease work', demand state government ensures safety, security.
West Bengal junior doctors resume total 'cease work' demanding safety, security.
Junior Doctors Resume Indefinite Strike Over Safety Concerns in West Bengal
USV Incident Off Yemen Coast Raises Maritime Safety Concerns
West Bengal Junior Doctors Resume Total Cease Work Amid Safety Concerns