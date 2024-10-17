Infosys Ltd reports a 4.7 pc rise in September quarter net profit to Rs 6,506 cr; revenue up 5 pc at Rs 40,986 crore: Company filing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:48 IST
