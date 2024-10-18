Five more persons held in Baba Siddique murder case, taking total number of arrests to nine: Mumbai police.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Five more persons held in Baba Siddique murder case, taking total number of arrests to nine: Mumbai police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC awards life sentence to two accused, including former MLA Munna Shukla, in 1998 murder case of former Bihar minister Brij Bihari Prasad.
SC convicts two accused, including former MLA Munna Shukla, in 1998 murder case of former Bihar minister Brij Bihari Prasad.
Strikes in Bengal: Junior Doctors Demand Justice and Security
SC gives benefit of doubt to ex-MP Surajbhan Singh, others and upholds their acquittal in 1998 murder case of former Bihar minister.
Social Activist Takes Stand in High-Profile MUDA Investigation