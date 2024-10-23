We hope to schedule next meeting of Special Representatives' talks at an appropriate date: FS Misri.
PTI | Kazan | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:55 IST
We hope to schedule next meeting of Special Representatives' talks at an appropriate date: FS Misri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NCP (SP) Faces Rift Over Indapur Candidate Announcement
J-K: Trends from counting of votes show former deputy CM and Cong candidate Tara Chand trailing Independent Satish Sharma in Chhamb.
Chautala Trails in Ellenabad: Election Update
Congress Predicts Sweep in Upcoming Election, Targets BJP's Governance
Critical Vote Counting: Haryana and J-K Assembly Elections Update