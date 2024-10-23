Officials will take next steps to discuss enhancing strategic communication and stabilising bilateral ties by utilising dialogue mechanism:FS.
PTI | Kazan | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:06 IST
Officials will take next steps to discuss enhancing strategic communication and stabilising bilateral ties by utilising dialogue mechanism:FS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN officials remember brutal 7 October attacks, reiterate need for peace
Former Indian cricket team captain and Cong leader Mohammed Azharuddin appears before ED in Hyderabad in money laundering case: Officials.
Strengthening Ties: India-South Korea to Boost Cultural and Diplomatic Relations
Delhi High Court Summons Delhi University Officials Over Admissions Row
UAE-India Dialogue: Youth Pioneering Future Relations