MVA allies to contest 85 seats each in Maharashtra assembly polls; consensus on 270 constituencies: Sanjay Raut.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:13 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
