Mecca alliance agrees to activate collective deterrence measures to respond to attacks, Saudi Arabia says

​A committee ​of ‌the Mecca ​defence pact between Turkey, ‌Saudi Arabia and Pakistan "reaffirmed the solidarity and unity of our ‌countries in confronting ‌the heinous attacks against the Kingdom and the holy ⁠sites," ​the ⁠Saudi defense minister said on ⁠X on Monday.

"The committee ​agreed to activate collective ⁠deterrence measures within the framework ⁠of ​the Alliance in response to the attacks ⁠and all those responsible ⁠for ⁠them," he said.