Mecca alliance agrees to activate collective deterrence measures to respond to attacks, Saudi Arabia says
A committee of the Mecca defence pact between Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan "reaffirmed the solidarity and unity of our countries in confronting the heinous attacks against the Kingdom and the holy sites," the Saudi defense minister said on X on Monday.
"The committee agreed to activate collective deterrence measures within the framework of the Alliance in response to the attacks and all those responsible for them," he said.