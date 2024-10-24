Ravi Shankar Prasad says several PAC members, including BJP leaders, approaching LS Speaker against panel chief K C Venugopal's conduct.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 11:53 IST
- Country:
- India
