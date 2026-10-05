Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 05:24 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current ​sports news briefs.

Valkyries' ​Janelle Salaun unanimous ‌choice as ​Sixth Player of Year

Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun was unanimously selected as ‌the 2026 WNBA Sixth Player of the Year, the league announced Sunday. Salaun earned the honor for the first time ‌after receiving all 74 votes from a national ‌panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. A player had to play more games as a reserve than as a starter to be eligible for ⁠the ​award.

Motor racing-Verstappen ⁠wins chaotic rain-delayed Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Red Bull's Max Verstappen ⁠won a chaotic rain-hit Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia on Sunday ​for his first victory of the season after the ⁠race start was delayed by more than 90 minutes due to ⁠treacherous ​conditions at the Sepang International Circuit. Verstappen was the last driver to win in Sepang in 2017 before it ⁠was taken off the calendar and the Dutchman, who had also ⁠taken ⁠pole, gave Red Bull a first victory with their own power unit despite an early ‌setback ‌when he lost the lead before ​turn one.

TRENDING

1
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
2
Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in close race

Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in clos...

Global
3
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
4
Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Schools, Stronger Economy: Saudi Arabia Eyes a Major Growth Dividend From Education

Beyond Speed: Peru’s AI Experiment Shows Why Teacher Skills Matter More Than Technology Access

World Bank’s Billion-Person Digital Push Puts Affordable Internet and AI at Center Stage

Africa, Asia and the Americas Face Intensifying Drought Under High-Emission Futures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026