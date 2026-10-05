Following is a summary of current ​sports news briefs.

Valkyries' ​Janelle Salaun unanimous ‌choice as ​Sixth Player of Year

Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun was unanimously selected as ‌the 2026 WNBA Sixth Player of the Year, the league announced Sunday. Salaun earned the honor for the first time ‌after receiving all 74 votes from a national ‌panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. A player had to play more games as a reserve than as a starter to be eligible for ⁠the ​award.

Motor racing-Verstappen ⁠wins chaotic rain-delayed Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Red Bull's Max Verstappen ⁠won a chaotic rain-hit Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia on Sunday ​for his first victory of the season after the ⁠race start was delayed by more than 90 minutes due to ⁠treacherous ​conditions at the Sepang International Circuit. Verstappen was the last driver to win in Sepang in 2017 before it ⁠was taken off the calendar and the Dutchman, who had also ⁠taken ⁠pole, gave Red Bull a first victory with their own power unit despite an early ‌setback ‌when he lost the lead before ​turn one.