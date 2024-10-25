Pacer Harshit Rana gets maiden call up for India's 5-Test series against Australia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:12 IST
Pacer Harshit Rana gets maiden call up for India's 5-Test series against Australia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harshit Rana
- India
- cricket
- Test series
- pacer
- sports
- Australia
- selection
- international debut
- bowling
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British YouTuber Yung Filly Faces Serious Charges in Australia
Glenn Maxwell's Red-Ball Comeback: A Strategic Play for Australia
Cricket Australia Reintroduces Pink-Ball Matches to Sheffield Shield
Gujarat Titans Break New Ground with 'Titans Rising' E-sports Tournament
A Landmark Day in Global Sports: Headlines That Define the Games