Pentagon says North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia to fight in Ukraine in the next several weeks, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:53 IST
Pentagon says North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia to fight in Ukraine in the next several weeks, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- North Korea
- Russia
- Ukraine
- conflict
- troops
- military
- geopolitical
- international
- diplomacy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Calls for Diplomatic Pathway Amid Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
Escalation in Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers Caught in Conflict
Escalating Middle East Conflict: Impact and Human Toll
Tensions Rise as China Prepares for Potential Conflict with Taiwan
Middle East Conflict: Families Devastated Amid Escalating Tensions