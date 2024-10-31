Germany orders 3 Iranian consulates shut in response to the execution of Iranian-German prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd, reports AP.
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:12 IST
