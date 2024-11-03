This was an unfortunate series where we tried certain things that did not come off: India captain Rohit.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 13:39 IST
This was an unfortunate series where we tried certain things that did not come off: India captain Rohit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- cricket
- captain
- Rohit
- Sharma
- series
- strategies
- team
- performance
- future
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rizwan Poised to Lead Pakistan Against Australia in White-Ball Series
Ruturaj Gaikwad Poised to Lead India A in Key Australia Series
Eruditus Secures $150M Series F Funding to Revolutionize AI-Driven Global Education
Empowering Citizens: NeGD's 'Ask Our Experts' Series Debuts with Focus on DigiLocker
Anil Sharma's 'Gadar 2' Triumphs: A Milestone in Indian Cinema