Five pc rich people amass 60 pc of country's wealth, 50 pc of poor citizens have three pc wealth, claims Congress chief Kharge in Jharkhand.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-11-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 13:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Five pc rich people amass 60 pc of country's wealth, 50 pc of poor citizens have three pc wealth, claims Congress chief Kharge in Jharkhand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- wealth
- inequality
- Congress
- Kharge
- Jharkhand
- economic disparity
- rich
- poor
- wealth concentration
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Poised to Bring Change in Jharkhand: Leaders Rally for Assembly Polls
AJSU and BJP Gear Up for High-Stakes Jharkhand Elections
Lionel Richie's European Tour: A Journey Through Music History
Seat-Sharing Strife: INDIA Bloc's Jharkhand Election Dilemma
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Seat-Sharing Talks in Jharkhand Elections