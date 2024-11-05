It's clear who is going to form govt in Jharkhand after CM's proposer Mandal Murmu joined BJP: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Ranchi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:06 IST
- Country:
- India
It's clear who is going to form govt in Jharkhand after CM's proposer Mandal Murmu joined BJP: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Ranchi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haryana's New Government Shuffles Cabinet: Portfolio Allocations Announced
Nayab Singh Saini Retains Key Portfolios in Haryana's New Government
BJP Poised to Bring Change in Jharkhand: Leaders Rally for Assembly Polls
Maharashtra Politics: Allies Clash as BJP Reveals 'Dynastic' Candidates
AJSU and BJP Gear Up for High-Stakes Jharkhand Elections