INDIA bloc promises to increase reservation to 28 pc for STs, 12 pc for SCs, 27 pc for OBCs in Jharkhand.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:18 IST
- Country:
- India
