Selection rules for government jobs should be set before recruitment process starts and it should not take candidates by surprise: SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 11:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Selection rules for government jobs should be set before recruitment process starts and it should not take candidates by surprise: SC.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pune Polls Cash Seizure Sparks Transparency Concerns
JMM list shows they lack candidates for Jharkhand polls: Assam CM Himanta on BJP leaders joining state's ruling party.
NCP releases first list of 38 candidates for Maharashtra assembly polls; Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to contest from Baramati.
NCP Unveils Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections
JMM releases 2nd list of candidates for Jharkhand polls, Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji to contest from Ranchi.