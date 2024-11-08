Uddhav wants to make his son Maharashtra CM, Sharad Pawar wants daughter to get the post and Congress leaders also vying for it: Amit Shah.
PTI | Sangli | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:23 IST
- Country:
- India
