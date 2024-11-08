Congress and allies leave no opportunity to push the country backwards and weaken it; they did so in defence manufacturing: PM Modi.
PTI | Nashik | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress and allies leave no opportunity to push the country backwards and weaken it; they did so in defence manufacturing: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Illuminating Futures: NHS Ties with Indian Diaspora and UK-India Partnerships
India's Unconditional Aid: A Beacon for Global South
Renewed Diplomacy: India-China Leaders Meet at BRICS Summit
Modi-Xi Meeting in Kazan: A Step Towards India-China Peace
BJP Slams Congress: Claims of 'Safe Contests' and Communal Politics