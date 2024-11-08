CBI arrests DUSIB legal officer Vijay Maggo for taking bribe of Rs 5 lakh; Rs 3.79 crore cash seized from his premises: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:24 IST
CBI arrests DUSIB legal officer Vijay Maggo for taking bribe of Rs 5 lakh; Rs 3.79 crore cash seized from his premises: Officials.
