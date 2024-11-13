Those analysing poll equations from AC rooms should see people's turnouts which reflect voters' faith in BJP: PM Modi at Jharkhand rally.
PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Those analysing poll equations from AC rooms should see people's turnouts which reflect voters' faith in BJP: PM Modi at Jharkhand rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Jharkhand
- rally
- BJP
- voter turnout
- elections
- faith
- analysts
- politics
- participation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amit Thackeray's Passionate Bid for Mahim in Upcoming Maharashtra Elections
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Heat Up with Candidate Announcements
Amit Thackeray Embraces Challenge in Maharashtra Elections
Political Rhetoric Intensifies in Jharkhand as Elections Loom
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Intensifies Campaign in Wayanad for Lok Sabha By-Elections