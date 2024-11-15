Rahul Gandhi promises caste-based census to fool masses, alleges Rajnath Singh in Jharkhand.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 18:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi promises caste-based census to fool masses, alleges Rajnath Singh in Jharkhand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Surrogacy Scandal Stirs Controversy in China
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Politics or Pollution Control?
Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Controversy: DK Shivakumar Clarifies Amid Political Tensions
Kithure Kindiki's Ascension: A New Era in Kenyan Politics
BJP Leader Demands Apology from Congress Over 'Shakti Scheme' Controversy