NDA to form govt with over two-thirds majority in Jharkhand, asserts Yogi Adityanath in Rajmahal.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-11-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 13:17 IST
- Country:
- India
NDA to form govt with over two-thirds majority in Jharkhand, asserts Yogi Adityanath in Rajmahal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NDA
- government
- Yogi Adityanath
- Jharkhand
- majority
- Rajmahal
- election
- victory
- NDA coalition
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance Shakes Up Election Weekend
Kamala Harris Lights Up SNL Before Election Showdown
Kamala Harris and Maya Rudolph Bring Humor to High-Stakes Election on SNL