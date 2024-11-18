Cost of borrowing 'very stressful', bank interest rates will have to be far more affordable, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:23 IST
Cost of borrowing 'very stressful', bank interest rates will have to be far more affordable, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- borrowing
- cost
- interest
- rates
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- bank
- economy
- financial
- affordable
- stressful
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide
Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom
World Bank Predicts Continued Decline in Global Commodity Prices
Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact
Canara Bank Targets Rs 6,000 Crore Recovery Amid Strategic Financial Moves