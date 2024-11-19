Unilateral measures by some rich nations have made climate action more difficult for Global South: India at COP29.
PTI | Baku | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:38 IST
Unilateral measures by some rich nations have made climate action more difficult for Global South: India at COP29.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
