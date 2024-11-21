Matt Gaetz says he is withdrawing his name from consideration to be Trump's attorney general, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:05 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
