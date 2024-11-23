Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole leading by 344 votes from Sakoli assembly seat by at the end of first round: Poll officials.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:37 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
